GOP, Dem Rivals Raise Millions In Tennessee US Senate Race

Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn narrowly outraised Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen last quarter in Tennessee's open contest for U.S. Senate, with Blackburn maintaining a 2-to-1 cash-on-hand advantage.

From April through June, Blackburn's campaign says she raised more than $2.6 million, spent almost $1.2 million and finished with more than $7.3 million remaining.

Over that period, Bredesen's campaign says he raised more than $2.4 million, loaned his campaign $2 million-plus, spent almost $2.6 million and ended with almost $3.7 million left.

Bredesen has spent almost $4.6 million since entering the race in December, compared to Blackburn's $3.1 million. Bredesen has started running TV ads. Blackburn has not since she launched her campaign in October.

Bredesen's latest loan brings his total personal investment in the race to almost $3.5 million.

