With General Assembly Session Over, Some Attention Now Turns to Political Races

Now that the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly session is history, many lawmakers will turn their attention to Election Day. There was a lot of talk about elections during the legislative session.

Many of those comments about elections came from protesting teachers. Louisville Representative Mary Lou Marzian expects the Democrats to make significant gains in November. “Oh, I think we have a great chance to win 20-25 seats,” said Marzian

Democrats need 14 additional seats to regain control in the Kentucky House.

Laurel County Senator Albert Robinson says it’s hard to predict an outcome. In the 38 member Senate, races will be held for half the seats. “Well that is to be seen. I hope by that time that they will realize and wake up, that what we did was necessary,” said Robinson.

Robinson is referring to public pension reforms passed by the general assembly, which prompted multiple, large protests from educators.

