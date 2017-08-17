GE to Move Hotel Line Production from Kentucky to Tennessee

GE Appliances will move the production of its hotel air-conditioner and refrigeration line from Kentucky to Tennessee, displacing 140 workers from its Kentucky plant and adding 210 jobs to its Tennessee facility.

The Courier-Journal reports Tennessee's Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said earlier this week that a facility owned by GE's Chinese parent company, Haier, won the Zoneline business as part of a $9.3 million expansion. The Selmer facility will also produce the upscale Monogram refrigerators and freezers. GE Appliances spokeswoman Kim Freeman says it would have cost around $13 million to add or expand a building to keep Zoneline at Louisville's Appliance Park. Appliance Park union head Dana Crittenden says the Louisville Labor Union is considering lodging a formal complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.