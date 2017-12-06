Gay Man Denied Marriage License Hopes to Unseat County Clerk

A gay man who was denied a marriage license by a Kentucky county clerk will run to unseat her in 2018. 

Democrat David Ermold announced his candidacy Wednesday in Morehead.

Ermold is one of several people who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015 after she refused to issue marriage licenses because she was opposed to same-sex marriage for religious reasons.

Davis announced last month she would run for re-election and face voters for the first time since refusing to issue the licenses. Three other people have also filed to run against her.

Kim Davis
County Clerks
Rowan County

