'Fund Our Schools' Rally In Murray On Friday

Credit Gina Crider

Teachers in west Kentucky are rallying in Murray on Friday for public education funding.

Calloway County elementary school teacher Gina Crider said the group is rallying with hopes that lawmakers will override Governor Matt Bevin’s veto of the two-year state budget and revenue bills.

 

This version of the two-year state budget sets aside more funding for public schools than the bill Bevin originally proposed.

 

The rally coincides with other demonstrations across the state as teachers gather in Frankfort on Friday.

 

Organizers ask community members to join the demonstration and wear respective school colors.

 

The rally will be across the street from the J.C. Penney's parking lot, at the corner of Highway 641 and State Route 121 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

 

