Fulton County Sheriff Robby Woods has died. Fulton County Dispatch posted on Facebook Monday night a photo of Woods with the words "End of Watch 7-2-18."

He had suffered a stroke on June 25.

Paducah Police Department has posted condolences on Facebook:

First United Methodist Church in Hickman is hosting a Community Prayer for Woods at 7 p.m. on July 5. Here is the event page.