Fulton County has named a new sheriff following the death of its former sheriff last week.

According to Circuit Judge Timothy Langford, Derek Goodson was appointed Saturday evening following the funeral of former sheriff Robby Woods.

Goodson served as the acting sheriff while Woods was in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

Langford said Goodson has many years of law enforcement experience at city and county levels. He said Fulton County is still in shock from Woods’ death.