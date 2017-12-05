Fugitive Fraudster Eric Conn Captured In Honduras

By 34 minutes ago

Credit FBI, via WFPL

Eric Conn, a notorious Kentucky fraudster on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” List, has been picked up by authorities in Honduras, according to local officials.

The Honduras public magistrate’s office said that Conn was captured by police Monday as he came out of a restaurant in the coastal city of La Ceiba, according to the Associated Press. The office stated Conn is expected to be transferred to the U.S. on Tuesday.

Two Honduran newspapers, El Pais and El Heraldo, published photos of Conn with local police officers after his capture.

The FBI office in Kentucky declined to confirm Conn’s arrest.

The fugitive Social Security lawyer from Eastern Kentucky pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government out of $550 million in lifetime benefits. Conn was under house arrest awaiting sentencing when he skipped town in June.

His escape garnered widespread attention and earned him a spot on the FBI’s list of most sought fugitives. But there have been bread crumbs for the feds to follow.

Not long after he disappeared, Conn, or someone acting as him, emailed the Lexington Herald-Leader and a local lawyer claiming that he had fled overseas to a country without an extradition treaty. In July, the FBI released photographs of Conn in New Mexico.

In October, the U.S. Department of Justice charged an alleged co-conspirator. Curtis Lee Wyatt allegedly bought Conn a car, tested security protocols at the U.S.-Mexico border so Conn would know what to expect and helped him escape from house arrest.

The pair allegedly spent a year on the plan — twice as long as Conn managed to remain on the run.

© 2017 89.3 WFPL News Louisville.

Tags: 
Eric Conn
FBI
fraud

Related Content

Ex-Employee of Fugitive Ky Lawyer Pleads Not Guilty to Helping Escape

By Oct 18, 2017
FBI, via WFPL

An ex-employee of fugitive Kentucky lawyer Eric Conn has pleaded not guilty to charges of helping the attorney escape before his sentencing in a Social Security fraud case. 

Feds Charge Alleged Co-Conspirator In Eric Conn’s Disappearance

By Oct 17, 2017
FBI, via WFPL

Notorious Kentucky fraudster Eric Conn and his employee had been planning the convicted lawyer’s flight from federal authorities for more than a year, according to a new indictment unsealed Monday.

Eric Conn Had Help Fleeing To New Mexico, FBI Says

By Jul 14, 2017
FBI, via WFPL

Fugitive fraudster Eric Conn had help fleeing Kentucky to New Mexico, where surveillance footage captured him stopping at a gas station and a Walmart, the FBI said Friday.

Eric Conn’s Latest Trick: Turning Flight Risk Into Reality

By Jul 13, 2017
FBI, via WFPL

Eric Conn, eastern Kentucky’s infamous fraudster, has been running from the law for over a month now.

Some Clients of Disgraced Ky Lawyer: 'Everyone Knew He Would Run'

By Jun 5, 2017

Some clients of an eastern Kentucky disability attorney who pleaded guilty to bilking $600 million from taxpayers say they are not surprised he has disappeared one month before his sentencing. 