Friends Of Land Between The Lakes Appoints New Executive Director

Nonprofit group Friends of Land Between the Lakes has appointed a new executive director.

Aviva Yasgur is replacing John Rufli, who is retiring after serving 14 years in the position.

Yasgur began as an intern at Land Between the Lakes in west Kentucky nearly 20 years ago and has since held several positions in the national recreation area.

She recently worked as a naturalist at Kentucky Dam Village in Marshall County.

Yasgur begins her new position on August 1.

Friends of LBL employs more than 50 people and operates the Elk and Bison Prairie, the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum, the Woodlands Nature Station and other activities in the national recreation area.