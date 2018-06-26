Friends Of Land Between The Lakes Appoints New Executive Director

By 3 hours ago

Aviva Yasgur will be replacing John Rufli, who served in the position for 14 years.
Credit Matt Markgraf / WKMS

Nonprofit group Friends of Land Between the Lakes has appointed a new executive director.

Aviva Yasgur is replacing John Rufli, who is retiring after serving 14 years in the position.

 

Yasgur began as an intern at Land Between the Lakes in west Kentucky nearly 20 years ago and has since held several positions in the national recreation area.

 

She recently worked as a naturalist at Kentucky Dam Village in Marshall County.

 

Yasgur begins her new position on August 1.

 

Friends of LBL employs more than 50 people and operates the Elk and Bison Prairie, the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum, the Woodlands Nature Station and other activities in the national recreation area.

 

Tags: 
Friends of Land Between the Lakes
Land Between the Lakes
Aviva Yasgur

Related Content

LBL Award-Winning Photos To Be Displayed In Murray State’s Biology Building

By Apr 10, 2017
via Land Between the Lakes website

  The nonprofit group Friends of Land Between the Lakes is donating photos from their annual nature photography contest to the Murray State Biology building. Executive Director of Friends of Land Between the Lakes John Rufli said the donation symbolizes a long standing friendship between the university and Land Between the Lakes, but it also serves as a way to remind students about what the national recreation area has to offer.

West Virginia's Elk Herd Could Top 100 by Summer

By Apr 7, 2018
Tom Tietz, 123rf stock photo

West Virginia's elk herd could rise to more than 100 by early summer, after this year's calves are born, according to the state's elk project leader.

Why West Kentucky Is A Favorite Winter Home For America’s National Bird

By Feb 5, 2018
Matthew Ragen 123rf Stock Photo

  Not unlike the Philadelphia Eagles dominating the Super Bowl, a group of bald eagles are dominating Land Between The Lakes.