Fresh Air Weekend: Neal Brennan; 'My Favorite Thing Is Monsters'; 'High Noon'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Chappelle's Show' Co-Creator Moves Into The Limelight With '3 Mics': After the abrupt ending of Chappelle's Show, Neal Brennan turned to stand-up. "I needed to be more self-determining, and the most self-determining thing you can do in comedy is stand-up," he says.

'My Favorite Thing Is Monsters' Is A Dazzling, Graphic Novel Tour-De-Force: Set amid the political swirl of late '60s Chicago, Emil Ferris' graphic novel debut reflects on race, class, gender and the Holocaust. Critic John Powers says readers won't want to put it down.

What A Classic '50s Western Can Teach Us About The Hollywood Blacklist: Author Glenn Frankel says the 1952 film High Noon was inspired by the toxic political climate of the time. "People ... felt they want to get their country back," Frankel says.

