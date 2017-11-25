Fresh Air Weekend: Greta Gerwig; 'Darkest Hour'; Director Dee Rees

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Greta Gerwig Explores Mother-Daughter Love (And Angst) In 'Lady Bird': "I don't know any woman who has a simple relationship with their mother or with their daughter," Gerwig says. Her new film tells the story of a teenager preparing to leave home for the first time.

'Darkest Hour' Is A Grand, Ham-Fisted Showpiece For Gary Oldman's Churchill: Set during the early days of World War II,Darkest Hour chronicles the tense and tumultuous days following Winston Churchill's appointment as prime minister of England.

Director Dee Rees Explores Racism In Post-War Mississippi In 'Mudbound': Mudbound follows two families — one white and one black — just before, during and after World War II. Rees says her experiences growing up in Nashville, Tenn., in the 1980s informed her new film.

