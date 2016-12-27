Fort Campbell Soliders Arrested Christmas Eve, Charged in Slaying

Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with criminal homicide.

Friday, at approximately 1:06 am, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a man covered in blood on the ground at an apartment complex on Royster Lane. Upon arrival, officers discovered 25-year-old Joseph Gordon deceased in the parking lot.

Clarksville police say they later arrested Marqus Bryant, 20, and Robert Gough, 24, Saturday.

Both suspects are based at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Police say the investigation is continuing and anyone with information should call Detective Eric Ewing at 931-648-0656. It isn’t clear whether the suspects have attorneys.

No further information was immediately available.