Fort Campbell Investigating Possible Mumps Cases

Fort Campbell Army Health officials are investigating possible mumps cases involving a family on the post.

The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital said in a release this week officials are notifying people who may have been exposed, including students at an elementary school attended by one of the family members.

The hospital sent lab results to the Tennessee Department of Health to verify the cases. BACH Chief of Public Health Nursing Simone Edwards said the results may take a few days.

She said if the results are positive Army preventive medicine officials will work with state and local officials to track the health of those exposed.

Mumps can be prevented through the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

People can prevent getting the virus by washing their hands, covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and disinfecting surfaces. People should also avoid sharing drinks and eating utensils.