Former Tennessee Governor Bredesen Joins Senate Race to Succeed Corker

Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen is joining the race to succeed Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

Bredesen is the last Democrat to win a statewide election in Tennessee, a state that famously turned its back on favorite son Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election in favor of Republican George W. Bush.

Bredesen announced his candidacy in a campaign video posted on his website on Thursday morning. He had spent the previous day calling potential donors to let them know of his plans.

Bredesen grew up in a single-parent, working class home in Shortsville, New York, went to Harvard on an academic scholarship and earned a degree in physics.

He became a wealthy health care entrepreneur before winning two terms each as Nashville mayor and Tennessee governor.

The Senate campaign of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn wasted little time in attacking Bredesen as "a 74-year-old Democrat politician" who is out of touch with Tennessee values.

