Former Paducah Church Now on the National Register of Historic Places

A Paducah church featuring late gothic revival architecture is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Westminster Presbyterian Church was officially listed on August 4th. The church was built in 1951 and is no longer operational. Baptist Health Paducah purchased the building last year. Downtown Development Specialist Melinda Winchester said the hospital sought to have it listed as an historic site.

“By them having it listed on the national register it does open up the possibility for them to be able to utilize the historic tax credits for any redevelopment that they do with the church,” said Winchester.

Baptist Health Regional Marketing and PR Manager Catherine Sivills said there are no specific plans for the building at this time. Winchester said most of the congregation joined First Presbyterian Church in Paducah.