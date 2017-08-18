Former NASA Training Specialist and MSU Alum Shares Experience with Students

A former NASA educator and Murray State University alum says a tragic space shuttle disaster in the 1980s emboldened her to help a young generation develop a passion for science.

Sue Darnell Ellis is in Murray and spoke with students and faculty about her nearly 25-year career at NASA working to improve STEM education. Ellis said she took a leave of absence to work on behalf of Christa McAuliffe, the teacher who died in the Challenger explosion.

“I decided that I needed to do what Christa couldn’t do and I think that January 28th, 1986 was a life changing event for me," said Ellis.

Ellis said “the people in your path are extremely important” and advises young people to pay attention to relationships and be open to opportunities. Ellis began her career as a math and science teacher in Marshall County and Paducah.

NASA recruited Ellis to reform education programs in the 80s and selected her to be Kentucky’s Teacher in Space Ambassador in 1985. Ellis coordinated teacher programming in for NASA’s aerospace education services.



She currently serves on the Bluegrass Mental Health Board.