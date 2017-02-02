Former Murray State Provost Sole Finalist in Morehead President Search

By 5 hours ago

Dr. Jay Morgan
Credit via moreheadstate.edu

A former Murray State University top administrator is the sole finalist in Morehead State University's Presidential search. 

According to Morehead's website, the university's Board of Regents selected Joseph "Jay" Morgan as one of two finalists, but the other had declined to continue the process, thus leaving Morgan the sole candidate in the running for 14th President.

Morgan served as Murray State provost until mid-2015 when he left to serve as chief academic officer and vice president for academic affairs at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. 

He had previously served as Murray State faculty regent and taught in the Hutson School of Agriculture.

Morgan holds a B.S. degree in agriculture science and business, and an M.S. in agriculture science from MSU. He earned his Ph.D. at Oklahoma State University in agricultural education.

He was also a finalist in the University of Tennessee at Martin search for Chancellor last August.

Morgan is visiting the Morehead campus in early March.

Tags: 
Morehead State
jay morgan
Murray State

Related Content

Jay Morgan Among Finalists in UT Martin Chancellor Search

By Aug 16, 2016
UT Martin logo, utm.edu

The University of Tennessee has named four finalists in its search for the next chancellor of its Martin campus, including a former Murray State administrator.  

UPDATE: Murray State's Provost Is Stepping Down to Be 'On Loan' to CPE

By May 21, 2015
Murray State University-Provided

Murray State University's chief academic officer is stepping down from his post to work with Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education through an agreement that allows him to remain a tenured Murray State faculty member.

CPE Spokesperson Sue Patrick says for the next year Jay Morgan will work solely for the council and won't be teaching.  Morgan's position is new for the CPE. His title will be the Vice President for Academic Affairs. 