Former Murray State Provost Sole Finalist in Morehead President Search

A former Murray State University top administrator is the sole finalist in Morehead State University's Presidential search.

According to Morehead's website, the university's Board of Regents selected Joseph "Jay" Morgan as one of two finalists, but the other had declined to continue the process, thus leaving Morgan the sole candidate in the running for 14th President.

Morgan served as Murray State provost until mid-2015 when he left to serve as chief academic officer and vice president for academic affairs at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

He had previously served as Murray State faculty regent and taught in the Hutson School of Agriculture.

Morgan holds a B.S. degree in agriculture science and business, and an M.S. in agriculture science from MSU. He earned his Ph.D. at Oklahoma State University in agricultural education.

He was also a finalist in the University of Tennessee at Martin search for Chancellor last August.

Morgan is visiting the Morehead campus in early March.