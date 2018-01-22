Former Murray Independent School District Superintendent Joins Mayoral Race

Former Murray Independent School District superintendent Bob Rogers has joined the Murray mayoral race.

Rogers filed campaign paperwork at the Calloway County Clerk’s office earlier this month. He said, if elected, he wants to provide an atmosphere of teamwork between the city and county officials and among citizens.



“I want everything to be decided on its own merit,” Rogers said. “I don’t want it to be a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. I want it to be a Murray issue.”



Rogers said his 26 years of running a school system and overseeing multi-million dollar budgets has prepared him for the position.

Last year, city officials passed the controversial payroll tax ordinance. Rogers said he doesn’t see himself dealing with the one-percent payroll tax unless it comes up again as an issue.



“That issue was decided by the twelve council members and the mayor last year,” he said. “It was voted on and was passed and it is now in effect.”

Rogers said city officials would have a year to see the effects of the tax. He said they would “have a much better idea of the benefits of that, or any other tax.”

Rogers said he wants Murray residents and workers to be proud of the city.