Former Miss Kentucky USA Accused of Arson

Miss Kentucky USA runner-up has pleaded not guilty to an arson charge.

Christen McAllister was accused of setting her roommate's bed on fire at an apartment complex near the University of Louisville early Saturday.

McAllister appeared before a judge on Tuesday was ordered not to have any contact with the home where the fire occurred.

Two roommates were inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported from the fire . Investigators said McAllister argued with a roommate before the bed was set on fire.

McAllister was fourth runner-up in the Miss Kentucky USA pageant last month.

