Former Maker's Mark President to Talk Bourbon at State Park

Maker's Mark president emeritus Bill Samuels Jr. is speaking at a state park next month about all things bourbon.

His appearance will be during an event Lake Barkley State Resort Park is calling "Bourbon, Beef and BS."

Samuels' father purchased the Loretto distillery in the 1950s and started producing the iconic bourbon brand, known for its red wax seal.

The event includes a meal, with beef from Jolly Farm in Cadiz and samples of Maker's Mark.

Prior to the dinner, Samuels will sign unopened bottles in the lobby of the conference center for ticketholders. Samuels retired as president of Maker's Mark until retiring in 2011.

Tickets for the March 31 event are $50.