Former Lexington Vice Mayor Linda Gorton Gets in Mayor's Race

Former Lexington Vice Mayor Linda Gorton is entering the race for urban county government’s top job.

Gorton, who spent 16 years on the city council, made her entry into the mayor’s race Tuesday morning before a group of supporters downtown. “I will roll up my sleeves, work tirelessly toward consensus and unity, be respectful of all opinions, and see issues through to common sense solutions,” offered Gorton.

Gorton says part of that work will be finding ways for cities to help with state pension reforms.

Over the years, she has seen the importance of fiscal issues like luring more jobs to town and coping with state pension reforms. But Gorton also wants to increase cultural amenities. “It is about time that Lexington steps up and has a world class art museum,” noted Gorton.

Gorton retired from the council in 2014. While current council member Kevin Stinnett has said he will run, the only candidate to officially file is Lexington real estate broker Ike Lawrence.

Current Mayor Jim Gray recently announced he is seeking the sixth district congressional seat held by Andy Barr.

© 2017 WEKU