Former Kentucky Judge Faces More Felony Charges

A former Kentucky judge is facing more criminal charges in a human trafficking case that prosecutors now say involved 22 alleged victims.

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office said Thursday that Tim Nolan was indicted by a Campbell County grand jury on eight additional felony counts. With the latest grand jury action, Nolan has been indicted on 28 felony counts and two misdemeanor counts.

The 70-year-old Nolan is a former Campbell County district judge.

Nolan pleaded not guilty to the latest charges, and his attorney, Margo Grubbs, says they'll "vigorously defend these allegations." They're challenging the constitutionality of the state's human trafficking statute.

Nolan is accused of snaring women and juveniles into having sex by using money, drugs and threats.

Beshear's office says the alleged victims included 14 adults and eight juveniles.