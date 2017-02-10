Former Carlisle County Substitute Teacher Sentenced to Three Years for Sex Charges

A former Carlisle County substitute teacher who was accused of having sex with two male students has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Kasey Warren, who is 28-years-old, pleaded guilty in November to three counts of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy.

In court Thursday, Warren's attorney Will Kautz asked the judge to allow Warren to withdraw her guilty plea, which Clymer denied.

Warren met her alleged victims when she was a substitute teacher in Carlisle County.

Warren will have to complete a sex offender treatment program before she's released from prison and has to register as a sex offender for life.