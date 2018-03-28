Folkadelphia's Hypnotic New Compilation Brings Together 19 Artists

Lydia Loveless, Julie Byrne, Eva Salina, Sera Cahoone and Western Centuries are just a handful of the 19 musicians featured on the latest compilation of sessions recorded for Folkadelphia, a weekly folk show produced at WXPN and recorded in the World Cafe Performance Studio in Philadelphia. Since 2008, Folkadelphia has been hosted and produced by Fred Knittel. Each week the show explores the music makers in the world of folk, broadly defined. The sessions are the cornerstone of the show and feature Americana, country, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, and "folk adjacent" musicians old and new, ranging from the fringe to the familiar to the freaky.

Folkadelphia Sessions Volume V includes some beautiful performances like "Black River" by Sierra Hull accompanied by Ethan Jodziewicz on bass and Justin Moses on banjo and vocals, the hypnotic, finger-picking "Green Mountain Road" by Brooklyn singer-songwriter Katie Von Schleichter and Adam Torres and the longing intimacy of "Yr Undertaker" by Shannen Moser.

Download the compilation below and download previous Folkadelphia compilations and sessions from Bandcamp.

