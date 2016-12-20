Flu Season Expected To Ramp Up During The Holidays

According to the latest Weekly Kentucky Influenza Report, there have only been 49 confirmed cases of the flu across the state of Kentucky this season.

Head of the Calloway County Health Department Amy Ferguson said that number is low, but that it’s expected to grow during the winter holiday season.

"Right now nationally the rate of flu is very low. It’s below the threshold for this year, but they anticipate that it’s going to ramp up around Christmas," Ferguson said. "So the CDC is telling people to get their flu shot if they haven’t, it’s not too late."

State infectious disease consultant Dr. Ardis Hoven urged those at risk of contracting the virus to seek immunization as soon as possible.

"The list is quite lengthy so, those individuals, when they get influenza, are at increased risks of developing complications. And one of those complications sadly can be death." Hoven said.

Individuals at risk include young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with chronic medical conditions such as asthma and diabetes. Hoven said case reports usually begin around November and December, however this year they began as early as October. According to the most recent National Vital Statistics Report, more than 56,979 people died in 2013 of flu and pneumonia.

Ferguson said the flu shot is available at local health departments and many local pharmacies. Most insurances cover the cost of the flu shot, but without insurance the cost is $35. Ferguson said after getting the shot, it takes about two weeks for the vaccination to become effective.