Flu Epidemic Declared in Kentucky

Credit PAYLESSIMAGES, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

  State health officials are now describing flu activity across Kentucky as an epidemic.

The Commonwealth is in its sixth consecutive week of widespread influenza cases. Acting State Health Commissioner Jeffrey Howard said such an epidemic is not that unusual.

“Every year the United States has several epidemics of flu. That’s what we call the flu season. An epidemic is fairly vaguely described term in science and it just means a rate of the disease in a relative short period, above the baseline.”

He said it means a rate of the disease in a relative short period, above the baseline. Howard said widespread flu activity is likely to continue in the coming weeks.

I do not believe we are at the peak yet. I suspect this flu season will peak a little bit later. I think we’ll experience our peak somewhere the end of February to March this year.”

Howard said it’s been a difficult flu season so far with a mutating Type-A flu. He said a person who will develop flu can transmit it to other people a day before symptoms arise.

Howard said a flu shot remains the best way to vend off the flu over the next several months.

 

