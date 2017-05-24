Florida Official Tapped to Lead Kentucky Lottery Corporation

By 12 minutes ago

Credit kylottery.com

A lottery official in Florida has been appointed as the new president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation.

A statement from the organization says Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Tom Delacenserie, and he was confirmed by the lottery's board of directors Tuesday during a special meeting. His first day will be June 5.

The statement says Delacenserie has served as secretary and CEO of the Florida Lottery since 2015, but has been with the agency since 2000.

He succeeds Arch Gleason, who died last year after serving as president and CEO for 23 years.

Tags: 
Kentucky Lottery Corporation
Gov. Matt Bevin
Tom Delacenserie
arch gleason

Related Content

Kentucky Lottery Chief Dies in Fall

By Jul 4, 2016
Steve Beshear Office / Flickr (Creative Commons License)

The Kentucky Lottery says its longtime president and CEO Arch Gleason died Friday from injuries sustained in a fall.  

Kentucky Lottery CEO Arch Gleason Announces Retirement

By & Jun 13, 2016
Steve Beshear Office / Flickr (Creative Commons License)

Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Arch Gleason will retire next month.  