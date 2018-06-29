Floodgates Burst On Attacks In Tennessee GOP Governor's Race

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Matt Markgraf/WKMS

The floodgates have burst on attack ads in Tennessee's Republican gubernatorial primary.

New TV ads have followed Congresswoman Diane Black's commercial this week calling businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee moderates. All four leading contenders have touted their conservative credentials throughout the campaign.

A Boyd ad shows Black saying, "you can't build a wall, that won't work" in March 2016, referencing President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall proposal. It blasts several Black immigration-related votes.

A Black ad says Boyd hired an anti-hunting group's lobbyist. Boyd's invisible fence company hired an ex-Humane Society of the United States official to oversee animal welfare in 2011.

Two Boyd ads show his gun store owner cousin praising his pro-gun stances and ex-Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee defending Boyd's support of Trump.

Attack ads haven't targeted candidate House Speaker Beth Harwell.

Tags: 
Tennessee Gubernatorial Race
U.S. Representative Diane Black
Randy Boyd
Bill Lee

Related Content

Black Fires Candidate Attack Ad in Tenn. Gov Race

By 22 hours ago
Matt Markgraf / WKMS

Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black is labeling businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee as moderates in the first Tennessee gubernatorial race attack ad by a candidate's campaign.

Candidates for Tennessee Governor Talk Education, Rural Health Care, Workforce Development

By May 16, 2018
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Candidates for Tennessee's next governor discussed top priorities, education, rural health care and the break-even bushel price for soybeans at a recent candidate forum at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Here is where the candidates stand on issues discussed. The Tennessee primary election is on August 2.