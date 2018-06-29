Floodgates Burst On Attacks In Tennessee GOP Governor's Race

The floodgates have burst on attack ads in Tennessee's Republican gubernatorial primary.

New TV ads have followed Congresswoman Diane Black's commercial this week calling businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee moderates. All four leading contenders have touted their conservative credentials throughout the campaign.

A Boyd ad shows Black saying, "you can't build a wall, that won't work" in March 2016, referencing President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall proposal. It blasts several Black immigration-related votes.

A Black ad says Boyd hired an anti-hunting group's lobbyist. Boyd's invisible fence company hired an ex-Humane Society of the United States official to oversee animal welfare in 2011.

Two Boyd ads show his gun store owner cousin praising his pro-gun stances and ex-Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee defending Boyd's support of Trump.

Attack ads haven't targeted candidate House Speaker Beth Harwell.