Firm Signs Contract in Tennessee Campus Outsourcing Push

Tennessee real estate giant Jones Lang LaSalle has signed a five-year contract in Governor Bill Haslam's plan to privatize property management on state public college and university campuses.

The state Department of General Services says that the contract that took effect Friday gives colleges and universities the option to outsource services. It's unclear how many will participate. The department says the company must retain all current state facilities employees if they pass a background check and drug test.

JLL says the contract requires employees who transition over to receive compensation equitable to their current state package. The department expects interested universities to secure cost estimates from the company for their desired services before making decisions.