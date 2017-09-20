Fire In Benton Ravages Apartment Building, Leaving It As “A Total Loss”

By 7 minutes ago

Credit Benton resident Amanda Edwards

  A fire this morning in a Benton apartment complex caused extensive damage to the building but left no injuries.

A fire at Allendale Apartments was called in early this morning and residents were evacuated soon after.

 

Sgt Stephen Sanderson of the Benton Police Department said the apartment building is a “total loss,” adding that the fire engulfed most of the building.

 

He said the complex is home to many elderly people. He said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation but no foul play is suspected.

 

fire
Benton

