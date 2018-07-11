Federal Prosecutor Charges Coal Company With Faking Dust Samples Amid Black Lung Surge

The U.S. Attorney for Kentucky’s Western District unsealed eight fraud indictments Wednesday against employees of a bankrupt coal company for tampering with dust monitoring samples in two Kentucky mines.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman and federal Mine Safety and Health Administration officials have scheduled a press briefing this afternoon to share details about the charges against employees at two mines that were owned by Armstrong Energy before the company’s bankruptcy last year.

The indictment refers to Armstrong as "an unindicted co-conspirator."

In the indictment, prosecutors say those charged "conspired to commit dust fraud by knowingly and willfully altering the company’s required dust-sampling procedures," either by circumventing the dust-sampling regulations, submitting false samples, or by making false statements on dust certification cards.

Controlling coal dust is important both to prevent the potential for explosions in mines and to limit miners' exposure to dust, which causes lung disease. The region is experiencing an epidemic in cases of black lung disease.

Those charged include a superintendent, safety director and section foreman at Armstrong’s Parkway Mine and a safety director at the company’s Kronos mine.

By circumventing the dust-sampling procedures, the indictment alleges, "Armstrong Coal and its co-conspirators, avoided implementing ventilation and production controls that might cost money or lower production, and thus were able to save money."

Those savings, the prosecutors allege, came "at the expense of exposing the miners employed at the Parkway and Kronos mines to the risks of breathing air with elevated levels of respirable coal dust, increasing their risks of contracting black lung."

The Safety Record

The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, or MSHA, carried out several "impact" inspections at Armstrong Energy coal mines in Kentucky between 2014 and 2017. The special inspection program started under the Obama administration and focused on mines that MSHA said "merit increased agency attention and enforcement due to their poor compliance history or particular compliance concerns."

In 2014 MSHA acted on a tip from a whistleblower and conducted a "blitz" investigation of the Parkway mine owned by Armstrong Energy.

MSHA records show the two Armstrong mines were cited for ventilation system problems and had a rate of violations higher than the national average for similar mines.

Black Lung Surging

A 2016 investigation by NPR and Ohio Valley ReSource revealed a cluster of cases of the advanced form of the disease among Appalachian miners that was ten times the number reported by federal regulators at the time.

A study released early this year confirmed the surge in black lung. Scott Laney, an epidemiologist with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health was involved in the study which focused on cases of complicated black lung, also called progressive massive fibrosis or PMF.

"We’ve gone from having nearly eradicated PMF in the mid-1990s to the highest concentration of cases that anyone has ever seen," he said.

Fraud in the coal dust sampling programs has long been a problem in the coal industry. A major scandal erupted in the early 1990s and miners in the black lung clinics of Central Appalachia frequently say they have witnessed improper or fraudulent dust monitoring over the course of their careers.

Despite improvements such as an Obama-era rule to strengthen monitoring and control of dust in mines, a recent report from the National Academy of Sciences says the coal mining industry needs a “fundamental shift” in the way it controls exposure to coal and rock dust in order to prevent lung disease among miners.

NPR’s Howard Berkes contributed to this story, which will be updated as more information is available.