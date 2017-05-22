Federal Committee Examining Health Risks From Surface Mines

A federal science committee studying the health risks for people living near surface coal mines has scheduled a public meeting this week in southern West Virginia.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine committee plans to hear from state health and environmental officials, coal operators and environmental groups at a panel discussion Tuesday in Logan.

A Town Hall session is scheduled later Tuesday.

The panel is examining four states in central Appalachia, also including Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia, and planned to visit a mine site Monday.

Citizens groups that oppose the large surface mines, sometimes called mountaintop removal coal mining, say they're urging members to speak up at the Tuesday session.