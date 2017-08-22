Fate McAfee On The Next Live Lunch, Sept. 1

Tune in for the next WKMS Live Lunch for a special performance from WKMS Singer Songwriter contest finalists and Paris, TN native, Fate McAfee. McAfee recently released his debut album, Little Bill And The Late Fees, and has been performing regionally and beyond in support of the release. With intelligent lyrics, a unique voice, and skillful musicianship, McAfee is strongly rooted in the American folk tradition. He can command an audience completely with just his voice and guitar, and of course, his excellent songs.

Join us for the next Live Lunch, September 1st at noon, during Sounds Good. Lunch Lunch is made possible with support from Murray State's Digital Media Services, Just Hamburgers in Paducah, and listeners like you.