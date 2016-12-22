Family's Lawyer Seeks 911 Tape in Webster County Cold Case

A lawyer for the family of a missing Kentucky woman is filing an appeal aimed at gaining access to the a 911 tape from the day the Webster County woman disappeared more than 20 years ago.

The appeal brings the matter before a circuit judge who potentially could order Kentucky State Police to produce the chain of custody document and the tape itself for the judge to hear.

Heather Teague disappeared off Henderson County's Newburgh Beach in August 1995.

At the time, one witness watching through a telescope from across the river in Indiana told police that he saw Teague being forcibly taken by a man from the isolated Ohio River beach where she was sunbathing.