Family of Couple Killed in Christian Co. Offering $100K Reward

Relatives of a couple killed in western Kentucky more than a year ago are offering $100,000 to help solve the case.

Kentucky State Police said the family of Calvin and Pam Phillips are offering the reward. The couple was killed in November 2015 in Pembroke.

According to a release Friday, the reward would go to the first person who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible. Information can be reported to state police Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.

Police said 58-year-old Pam Phillips and the couple's neighbor, 63-year-old Ed Dansereau, were found shot to death in a burned car, then during the investigation, 59-year-old Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in the cellar of the couple's home.