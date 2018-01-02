Fairness Campaign to Focus on 'Anti-Discrimination' Law, Midterm Elections in 2018

Louisville-based LGBTQ advocacy group The Fairness Campaign is gearing up for an election year and another year working towards an ‘anti-discrimination’ law. 

Chairman Chris Hartman said a measure to include LGBTQ protections in the Kentucky Civil Rights Act failed to gain traction in Frankfort in 2017. He said until that passes, the group will work to bar potential bills that include discriminatory language.

“That we do not pass laws that restrict where transgender people can use the restroom or that seek to subvert the eight fairness ordinances that we have across the commonwealth right now," Hartman said.

The Fairness Campaign will also look to endorse candidates in the 2018 midterm elections and plans on being ‘heavily involved’ in the Rowan County Clerk race.

“The chief on our docket of priorities will be Kim Davis’ race for reelection in Rowan County as the County Clerk there. I imagine we’ll be playing heavily in that race as well as a few others.”

Davis made national headlines in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Among her competition includes one of the men to whom she denied a license.

