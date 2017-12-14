Ex-Fugitive Lawyer Facing More Charges

By 2 hours ago


  A Kentucky lawyer at the center of a Social Security fraud case is facing prosecution on charges he would have avoided if he had not vanished for six months to avoid prison.

A federal prosecutor filed court papers this week signaling the government will try Eric Conn on more than a dozen charges including mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

If convicted, Conn could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Conn would have avoided the charges if he had abided by his plea deal. Instead, he fled in June when he cut off his electronic ankle monitor. He was caught in Honduras this month.

Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge in a Social Security fraud case involving more than $500 million.

 

Tags: 
Eric Conn

Related Content

Kentucky Lawyer Captured in Honduras Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Escape Charges

By Dec 6, 2017
FBI, via WFPL

A Kentucky lawyer who vanished for six months until his capture in Central America has appeared in a federal courtroom as he faces the consequences for his role in a Social Security fraud case. 

Fugitive Lawyer Eric Conn Arrested At Pizza Hut In Honduras, FBI Says

By Dec 5, 2017
FBI, via WFPL

When Eric Conn stepped into a Pizza Hut in La Ceiba, Honduras on Saturday, he likely had no idea that meal would be his last as a free man.

Ex-Employee of Fugitive Ky Lawyer Pleads Not Guilty to Helping Escape

By Oct 18, 2017
FBI, via WFPL

An ex-employee of fugitive Kentucky lawyer Eric Conn has pleaded not guilty to charges of helping the attorney escape before his sentencing in a Social Security fraud case. 