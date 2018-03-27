Ex-Fugitive Kentucky Lawyer Seeks Dismissal of Reinstated Indictment

By 4 hours ago

A Kentucky attorney who fled the country to avoid going to prison before being captured is seeking to have part of a federal case against him thrown out.

WKYT-TV reports an attorney for Eric Conn asked a federal judge in a motion to dismiss an 18-count indictment that was reinstated after Conn was arrested.

The motion says the original indictment cannot be reinstated because federal prosecutors accepted Conn's plea deal.

Conn spent six months on the run after pleading guilty to bribing judges and doctors in a $500 million Social Security fraud scheme. His sentencing went on without him last summer, when he was given a 12-year prison term.

Conn was flown back to Kentucky after he was caught outside a Pizza Hut in Honduras in December.

The Kentucky Supreme Court permanently disbarred Conn last month.

Tags: 
Eric Conn

Related Content

Eric Conn Permanently Disbarred by Kentucky Supreme Court

By Feb 15, 2018
belchonock, 123rf Stock Photo

The Kentucky Supreme Court has permanently disbarred a disability attorney who pleaded guilty to bribing judges and doctors in social security cases and then fled the country to avoid going to prison before being captured in Honduras.

Nearly 2,000 Kentuckians Could Lose Disability Benefits Due to Conn

By Feb 2, 2018
FBI, VIA WFPL

Nearly another 2,000 Kentuckians could lose their federal disability benefits because of an ongoing fraud investigation involving attorney Eric Conn. 

Judge Rules Eric Conn Must Forfeit Property Put Up For Bond

By Dec 28, 2017
FBI, VIA WFPL

  A federal judge has ruled that a Kentucky lawyer who went on the run in a more than $500 million dollars Social Security fraud case must forfeit property put up for bond.

Ex-Fugitive Lawyer Facing More Charges

By Dec 14, 2017

  A Kentucky lawyer at the center of a Social Security fraud case is facing prosecution on charges he would have avoided if he had not vanished for six months to avoid prison.

Kentucky Lawyer Captured in Honduras Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Escape Charges

By Dec 6, 2017
FBI, via WFPL

A Kentucky lawyer who vanished for six months until his capture in Central America has appeared in a federal courtroom as he faces the consequences for his role in a Social Security fraud case. 