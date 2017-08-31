Estill County Landfill Hearing on Hazardous Waste Issue

A special circuit judge ruled Wednesday that three acres of an Estill County landfill will be protected from any further dumping of waste until core testing is done.

Judge Jean Logue’s order comes in connection with efforts to address suspected low-level radioactive waste buried in the landfill.

Attorneys representing the landfill operator, Advanced Disposal and the county government argued in court about seven acres where the material in question lies under other garbage. Judge Logue ruled that, for now, three acres can be preserved. County Judge Executive Wallace Taylor calls that a step in the right direction.

“The three acres beginning was a big step because the more they put on it, the harder it is to find out exactly what’s there,” Taylor said.

Attorneys with the county express confidence that testing will indicate low level radioactivity. An attorney for Advanced Disposal said in court that is in question until test results are confirmed.

A company statement says the landfill operator is complying with all aspects of a corrective action plan.