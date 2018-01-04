Electric Utility Seeks to Install 1 Million New Meters

By 2 hours ago

Credit LG&E KU FACEBOOK PAGE

  The state's two largest electric utilities are planning to install 1.3 million upgraded meters in homes across the state.

A release from Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities said the two utilities would invest about $350 million in the three-year project.

The new smart meters would improve service and give customers real-time data on their energy usage. LG&E and KU will ask the Kentucky Public Service Commission for approval to install the meters.

The meters allow utilities to better determine where outages are occurring and quickly diagnose the cause.

The utilities plan to offer an opt-out for customers who do not want the meters, but that option would come with a monthly cost.

Tags: 
louisville gas and electric
Kentucky Utilities
Kentucky Public Service Commission

Related Content

Jackson Purchase Energy Corp. Fined $20,000 For Safety Violations In Death Of Lineman

By 20 hours ago
VICKY VINCH / FLICKR (CREATIVE COMMONS LICENSE)

  Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation is being fined $20,000 for safety violations surrounding the death of a lineman.

PSC Says Utilities Should Pass Tax Savings to Ratepayers

By Dec 29, 2017
ERICA PETERSON, WFPL

  The Kentucky Public Service Commission has ordered the state's for-profit utilities to pay attention to their savings under the new federal tax law.