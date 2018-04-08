EKU Suspends Its Associate Nursing Program, Students Stand in Silent Protest

By 1 hour ago

Credit STORIES.EKU.EDU

Eastern Kentucky University’s decision to suspend its associate nursing program brought with it reaction from a group of nurses. The EKU Board of Regents voted Friday to suspend just over a dozen programs.

A long line of maroon scrub clad nursing students stood while the board discussed suspending the school’s associate degree nursing program. Afterward, Michael Dandaneau said there’s an ongoing need for more nurses.

“There are more clinical sites than the hospitals have people to work as preceptors and clinicians there. That’s where the shortage is,” said Dandaneau.

Dandaneau, a non traditional nursing student at age 47, said he received two job offers to work in Richmond from people who came to the Board meeting to express support for associate degree nurses. Dandaneau said he’ll graduate from the program in May.

Eastern Provost Deborah Whitehouse said EKU will continue to accept associate degree students into its Bachelor of Science program.

“There are 38 Kentucky Board of Nursing approved associate degree programs in the state,” said Whitehouse, “And we have a track for anyone that has an associate degree program to complete our BSN or to be a BSN completer within one year on line and it's got about 200 students in it and we can expand that.”

Tags: 
Budget Cuts
EKU
EKU Board of Regents
Nursing

Related Content

EKU Cuts Jobs, Academic Programs To Save $25 million

By Apr 6, 2018
STORIES.EKU.EDU

Eastern Kentucky University’s Board of Regent adopted a two-year, $25 million savings plan Friday.  It includes reducing Eastern’s workforce by about 140 jobs. Some of those jobs are currently vacant but 96 others will be cut. EKU President Michael Benson said the board faced a difficult task.