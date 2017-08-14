Eight Kentucky Sites Added to National Register

Kentucky officials say the National Park Service has added eight sites around the state to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office said in a statement on Thursday it approved nominating the sites in May and they were submitted to the park service.

The sites include a Jewish cemetery in Middlesboro, a wholesale grocery warehouse in Richmond, a Victorian home school for girls in Louisville, a motel near Cave City, a church in Paducah and homes in Highland heights, Greensburg and Georgetown.

The National Register of Historic Places is an official list of historic and archaeological resources deemed worthy of preservation.