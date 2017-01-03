Education Group Seeks General Assembly Action on Accountability System Goals

Kentucky’s Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is calling for General Assembly action in 2017 on goals for a new school accountability system.

The State Board of Education is expected to finalize a plan later this year that will aim to improve student academic achievement.

Prichard Committee Director Brigitte Blom Ramsey says this exercise falls right in line with lawmakers’ interest in moving the state’s economy forward.

“What we see from them in some of the early conversation is that there is a real focus on the workforce and on the economy in Kentucky," Blom Ramsey said. "And education is a critical component to the strength of our economy in the future.”

The Prichard Committee is calling for an ambitious and achievable statewide goal for student performance that is specific and measurable. The advocacy group also seeks policies that ensure transparency of education information at the state, district, and school levels. A third element involves tests that measure the depth of student knowledge expected with higher standards.