Edgar Cayce Followers to Welcome ‘Age of Aquarius’ in Hopkinsville During Eclipse

Followers of early 20th Century Christian mystic Edgar Cayce will “usher in the age of love” in Hopkinsville during the total solar eclipse.

That’s according to The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County Director of Collections Hillary Sullivan. The west Kentucky city was home to “The Sleeping Prophet” before he founded the Association for Research and Enlightenment in Virginia in 1931.

Sullivan said while Cayce did not predict the total solar eclipse, he believed that such an event would celebrate a new, more formidable age.

Association for Research and Enlightenment CEO Kevin Todeschi will give a talk at the Beverly Academy schoolhouse, which Cayce attended in his youth. Astrology expert Patricia Kozlowski will also give a lecture.