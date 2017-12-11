Ed Davis Vows to Repeal Murray Payroll Tax if Elected Mayor

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Part-time preacher and retired Purchase Area Development District administrator Ed Davis is running for Murray mayor in the 2018 election.

Davis says, if elected, he would repeal the payroll tax. He is currently a member of a committee seeking put the issue on the ballot. He says he would like more opportunities for residents to speak at city council meetings and would work closely with county officials.

“I’d love to see combined meetings between the city council and the magistrates so that if there is a city problem it’s also a county problem,” Davis said. “If it’s a county’ problem it’s also a city problem. So working together hand-in-hand I think we are better off to settle whatever situation.”

Davis said he is looking forward to see who his opponents will be in the race. He said his “primary purpose” in running is to fight for the citizens of Murray. If more than two put run for the seat, there will be a primary. The mayoral race is nonpartisan. The general election is November 6.

 

