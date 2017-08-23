Eclipse “Largest Event Ever” on Hopkinsville Community College Campus

Astronaut Bowen presenting in the HCC Auditorium Lecture Hall.
Credit Courtesy of Hopkinsville Community College

Hopkinsville Community College says the total solar eclipse was the “largest event ever held on campus.”

Chief Business Affairs Officer Jeff Horton said in a release more than 3,500 guests from 38 states and Puerto Rico - and 15 countries including Qatar, Finland, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Norway and Japan filled the campus to watch the celestial spectacle on Monday.

Horton said more than 200 eclipse chasers with sophisticated equipment were in attendance, as well as Astronaut Stephen Bowen. The HCC Balloon Satellite Team is processing data collected during their flight.

Hopkinsville had the special designation of being close to the point of greatest eclipse, for one of the longest viewings of totality in the world. The city is collecting and assessing economic impact.

  Approximately 2,000 people gathered at Western Kentucky University’s football stadium to view the total solar eclipse. The once in a lifetime event brought in schools from around the region.

It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total darkness. Follow the astronomical phenomenon's journey across America along with NPR journalists and others experiencing the eclipse.

The point of greatest eclipse just happens to be outside of Hopkinsville, Kentucky but the folks at an alien festival down the road in Kelly swear it was written in the stars. The Little Green Men Days Festival is an annual celebration remembering when aliens allegedly visited the rural community 62 years ago to the day of the total solar eclipse.

Less than two miles from NASA’s flag singling out the point of greatest totality is the SolQuest festival. More than 5,000 people from the United States and some from other countries plan to view the eclipse from this 75-acre family farm.