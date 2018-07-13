Dylan Marron: Why Should We Speak With People Who Hate Us?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Why We Hate.

About Dylan Marron's TED Talk

Before starting his podcast, Dylan Marron thought the only way to fight hate was to shut down opposing viewpoints. But after calling several of his trolls, he realized conversation was much more effective.

About Dylan Marron

Dylan Marron is a digital creator and host of the podcast Conversations With People Who Hate Me — a show where Marron calls up people who have sent him hate mail to ask, "Why did you write that?"

Marron was previously an editor for Every Single Word, a video series that edits down popular films to only the words spoken by people of color.

To address anti-trans bathroom bills, he created and hosted a video series, Sitting in Bathrooms with Trans People. He is also the voice of Carlos on the podcast Welcome to Night Vale.

