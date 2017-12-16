Dyersburg Child is Discovery Park of America's One-Millionth Visitor

A 15-month-old boy from Dyersburg, Tennessee, is Discovery Park of America's one-millionth visitor. The museum had been anticipating the milestone to occur on Saturday.

Woods Rogers entered to fanfare at 11:12 a.m. with his mother Ivy and grandparents Darlene and Chad Fultz of Obion, Tennessee. The family was awarded a prize package valued at more than $4,000, including three lifetime memberships to the museum.

Museum CEO Jim Rippy said in a release he had been counting each visitor in the days leading up to the milestone. "We are so pleased to reach this milestone," Rippy said, adding that he looks forward to seeing the two-millionth visitor in a few years.

The 50-acre, $80 million modern science museum in northwest Tennessee was financed by entrepreneurs Robert and Jenny Kirkland. Union City is their hometown. The Discovery Park of America opened in 2013 and has averaged 250,000 visitors each year.