DOE Awards Technical Support Services Contract for Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a more than $136 million contract for technical support services at the office that oversees cleanup at the Paducah and Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant sites.

According to a release on Thursday, the DOE awarded the contract to Enterprise Technical Assistance Services of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, for a base period of three years and an option period of two years. The total amount is $136,629,181.

Services include administrative support for the office and sites, technical engineering functions, information technology infrastructure, safeguards and security.

Current support services contracts with Professional Project Services, Inc., Restoration Services, Inc. and Strategic Management Solutions, LLC. are due to expire on September 30.

The Portsmouth Paducah Project Office oversees clean-up activities at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in west Kentucky, the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Ohio and the Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride Conversion Projects at both sites.

With regard to employment, Toni Rutherford of the DOE-EM Consolidated Business Center said the base portion of the contract includes approximately 265,000 hours per year, or around 134 full-time equivalents per year, with an allowance for additional "surge support" as required by the DOE. Additionally, the contract includes a provision requiring "good faith offers to service employees under the predecessor contracts."

This story has been updated to include the paragraph regarding employment.