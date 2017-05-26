DOE Awards $1.4B Contract for Paducah Nuclear Site Clean-Up

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded a contract valued at more than $1.4 billion on Thursday to Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership to continue deactivation and remediation of the Paducah nuclear site.

The exact amount is $1,489,326,983. The contract is for performance over a base period of five years and two option periods of 'three-years' and 'two-years .' According to a release, services include facility characterization and stabilization, groundwater remediation, waste operations, utility operations and surveillance and maintenance.

There has been growing interest in future potential for the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant from lawmakers and local leaders following the state nuclear moratorium lift in the legislative session earlier this year.